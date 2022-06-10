When I saw this Eastern King bird I knew I wanted to make him pop against the tall grasses once I uploaded the file. I was so lucky that I ended up with him as sharp as I did because the wind was whipping quite a bit that day.

First things first

As with all of my images, the first thing I do is check for dust spots and crop to the composition I want. Typically I compose in camera but he was a bit far away and cropping just made the image better.

Making the bird pop

I’m loving the updated masking tools in Lightroom Classic. They make it much easier to mask and do selective editing.

Here’s what I did to make him pop:

1. Select subject

2. Invert mask

3. Lowered the texture

4. Lowered the clarity

5. Lowered the highlights

6. Added a bit more black

Making these adjustments made the background appear less busy. It also softened it so that the bird stood out more against it.

Then I added a second mask:

1. Select subject

2. Increased texture to +50

That is it. In this case, the exposure was pretty spot on. The sun was shining perfectly on the bird which helped.

Here’s the final image, before and after: