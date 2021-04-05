Recently I’ve been going through my office, garage, bedroom … pretty much everywhere I store random photography gear, and figuring out how to best store it. I discovered that I need a sort of on-the-go pouch of sorts, to keep track of all those little accessories when I’m out shooting.
Ya know, the things that you lose in a huge backpack because there aren’t enough straps or small zippered pockets to keep them secure. Or the things that get scratched like crazy because you don’t have a good way to take care of them (RIP, old filters).
So when WANDRD came out with its Tech Pouch, I was curious.
First impressions
WANDRD sent me a medium size of the Tech Pouch to test out. I wanted something that could hold most of my accessories, but not be so big that it’d just be another bag.
Upon first impression, the Tech Pouch seemed to be of a very nice quality. This came as no surprise, as I’m a huge fan of WANDRD’s PRVKE Backpack (which the Tech Pouch can attach to) and other gear. Made of a N420 HD Ripstop with 5PM Coating, the bag is weather resistant, meaning I don’t have to fuss with a rain cover or worry about my gear inside getting wet. It’s durable, and I easily threw it around the dirt and sand while hiking some Lake Michigan beaches recently.
The medium size has internal accordion dividers, three mesh pockets, two pen/pencil loops, and outside external, fleece-lined pocket and two side handles. Out of all three sizes, the medium Tech Pouch provides the most organization.
The only trouble I had with the Tech Pouch was taking it on and off of my PRVKE bag. It was a bit cumbersome … though at the same time, that would make it pretty difficult to be swiped off your back.
Where the Tech Pouch comes in handy
I mentioned how I had been not-so-safe with some of my old filters, and the Tech Pouch does a remarkable job at solving that. It holds my Urth circular filters almost like they were designed to go in the bag.
But it holds so much more, too. Right now I use it to hold things like filters, a tripod plate, business cards, SD cards and an Allen wrench. Once I start traveling again, I’ll use the Tech Pouch to hold things like laptop chargers, portable hard drives and more.
I remember as a kid that my mom had a “junk drawer” where things without homes would inevitably end up. To me, the WANDRD Tech Bag is the modern version of a “junk drawer” for photographers. It holds all those things that you need ready access to when you’re out on a photoshoot … but where you don’t know where to put. And for me, that makes the WANDRD Tech Pouch totally worth while.
