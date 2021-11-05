Many lenses these days — especially zoom lenses — have some type of stabilization on them. It is usually labeled as IS, OS, OIS or VR, and it can be turned on or off with a switch on the side of the lens.
This feature is beneficial for hand-held photography, and will oftentimes give you an extra stop or two of light (for example, with stabilization turned on, you might be able to get away with hand-holding a 200mm lens at only 1/60s or even longer).
However, when using a tripod, the stabilization feature works against you. In order to get sharp, movement-free images on a tripod, be sure to flip that switch or setting to “off.” When your camera is perfectly still, but the stabilization feature is turned on, it still tries to keep the lens stable and the tiny movements of it doing just that will actually shake your camera ever so slightly.
These images show an example of my Fuji X-T1 and Fuji 50-140mm lens (on a tripod) with the OIS turned on:
Then, I turned the OIS off and the image was sharp:
It is so easy to forget. I put the letters “VR” (for vibration reduction) on the plate of my ball head to jar my memory. It does help. But I still need to remember to turn on the VR when I return to hand held:-))
Would this apply when using a monopod also?
Hi Jon, that’s a good question. My guess is no, mostly because if you are using a monopod then you probably are still shooting at a fast shutter speed and the camera is still moving a little. For me, if my camera is on a tripod then it is usually because the shutter speed is too slow to hand-hold and the camera needs to be completely still.
I don’t use a monopod in my work, so maybe someone who does can chime in :)
I think this is one of those – It depends – answers… Some of the newer lenses do sense if they are on a tripod and turn off the image stabilization. I usually turn my image stabilization off to save the battery and should do some tests like you did here..
Exactly, David. Newer Canon lenses, for example, detect tripod lockdown. No need to disable IS on those except to save battery life. When using such lenses, I prefer to leave IS on because it’s one less variable to think about, and eliminates any chance of forgetting to reactivate it when returning to hand-held shooting.
Tnx
If you have the lens on a tripod and locked down, then by all means torn off VR. However, if you have the lens on a tripod and you are panning or moving the lens, then leave VR on.
PS – I have been really lucky. Many is the time that I have forgotten to turn off the VR. To date, I have not seen any negative consequences.
This was super helpful; I never even thought of it.
Pentax does image stabilization in the body of the camera, not the lens. Do you think this advice is also valid for Pentax users?
I would imagine that it is the same. I’ve never used a Pentax digital camera, so I can’t say for certain; you may want to consult your user manual to see if it offers any advice.
Pentax (and Sony, for that matter) recommend turning off their ‘in body’ stabilisation system when using a tripod.
Hmm, I have never noticed this issue on the Canon 70-200 2.8 lens. Is this a universal issue?
Yes, unless camera can auto detect tripod.
Some newer lenses are designed for you to leave VR on while using the tripod. You should read the instructions that came with your lens, and follow them.
This was super helpful; I never even thought of it.
Pentax does image stabilization in the body of the camera, not the lens. Do you think this advice is also valid for Pentax users?
Pentax (and Sony, for that matter) recommend turning off their ‘in body’ stabilisation system when using a tripod.
I would imagine that it is the same. I’ve never used a Pentax digital camera, so I can’t say for certain; you may want to consult your user manual to see if it offers any advice.
Some newer lenses are designed for you to leave VR on while using the tripod. You should read the instructions that came with your lens, and follow them.
Hmm, I have never noticed this issue on the Canon 70-200 2.8 lens. Is this a universal issue?
Yes, unless camera can auto detect tripod.
I think this is one of those – It depends – answers… Some of the newer lenses do sense if they are on a tripod and turn off the image stabilization. I usually turn my image stabilization off to save the battery and should do some tests like you did here..
Exactly, David. Newer Canon lenses, for example, detect tripod lockdown. No need to disable IS on those except to save battery life. When using such lenses, I prefer to leave IS on because it’s one less variable to think about, and eliminates any chance of forgetting to reactivate it when returning to hand-held shooting.
Tnx
Would this apply when using a monopod also?
Hi Jon, that’s a good question. My guess is no, mostly because if you are using a monopod then you probably are still shooting at a fast shutter speed and the camera is still moving a little. For me, if my camera is on a tripod then it is usually because the shutter speed is too slow to hand-hold and the camera needs to be completely still.
I don’t use a monopod in my work, so maybe someone who does can chime in :)
If you have the lens on a tripod and locked down, then by all means torn off VR. However, if you have the lens on a tripod and you are panning or moving the lens, then leave VR on.
It is so easy to forget. I put the letters “VR” (for vibration reduction) on the plate of my ball head to jar my memory. It does help. But I still need to remember to turn on the VR when I return to hand held:-))
PS – I have been really lucky. Many is the time that I have forgotten to turn off the VR. To date, I have not seen any negative consequences.