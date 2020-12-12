With Christmas fast-approaching, now’s the perfect time to get some last-minute stocking stuffers! Here are some ideas to get started. Be sure to check our complete Holiday Shopping Guide, full of deals and more gift suggestions.

Our favorite stocking stuffers

Get started with some great accessories and tools for your camera!

Camera Creatures

On sale for $29.95; available via B&H

If you take a lot of photos of young families, getting a Camera Creature is perfect! It wraps your camera in a fun stuffed animal, with the lens visible right in the center, helping to ease kids when they’re in front of the camera.

Platypod Max Macro Bundle

On sale for $279; available via Platypod

This bundle from Platypod comes with a Platypod Max, two LitraTorch 2.0 lights, two sets of goosenecks, a multi-accessory kit and a Platypod Ultra! Platypod is the perfect solution to have a stable surface for your camera. Whether you’re in an area where tripods aren’t allowed, or photographing from an awkward angle, Platypod is our favorite tripod alternative.

X-Rite ColorChecker Classic Mini

$65; available via B&H

This small version of the classic ColorChecker is specifically designed for small items or close-up photography. It contains 24 colored squares in a range of colors, representing natural objects of interest like human skin, foliage and blue sky. Get the perfect color balance for your next photoshoot!

KODAK Smile Instant Digital Bluetooth Printer

$79.99; available via Amazon

Utilizing Zink zero ink technology, the KODAK Smile makes printing easy whether you’re printing from your computer or smartphone. Want to learn more about Zink printers? Check out this review from Levi Sim.

Lume Cube Panel Mini

$59.95; available from Lume Cube

The Lume Cube Panel Mini is a adjustable bicolor LED light in a portable size the size of a credit card. Offering adjustable brightness and color temperature, the Lume Cube Panel Mini is perfect for your on-the-go lighting needs.

Film keychains

Starting at $7.50; available via Etsy

Want to add a bit of personality to your driving experience? These film keychains are just the trick!

Freehands Stretch Thinsulate Gloves

On sale for $24.95; available via B&H

Winter is coming. And as photographers, we need to keep our hands nice and toasty — meaning a good set of gloves definitely is necessary!

Oben Car Window Mount

On sale for $19.95; available via B&H

Want to achieve those rolling shots as you drive along country roads? Look no further than this car window mount from Oben.

Photography Idea Cards

$19.99; available via Etsy

In the time of COVID-19, we all need some ideas to spark our creativity. This card deck is perfect for that!

Vello Three-Axis Hot Shoe Bubble Level

$19.99; available via B&H

Make sure your camera is level and ready for shooting with this hot shoe bubble level from Vello. This lets you precisely align your camera on three planes for maximum accuracy.

Spider Holster SpiderPro Hand Strap

On sale for $35; available via B&H

Comfortably hold on to your camera and be ready for any scene that awaits you with the SpiderPro Hand Strap. Designed to work with your camera and lens with or without a vertical grip, the SpiderPro Hand strap is comfortable and snaps on almost instantly.

Moment 15mm Fisheye Lens

On sale for $49.99; available via B&H

Get a creative view not otherwise possible with your smartphone with the Moment 15mm Fisheye Lens. Achieve creative, otherworldly photographs with this simple attachment!

Magnus Smartphone Tripod Adapter Plus

$14.95; available via B&H

Looking to mount your phone on a tripod? This adapter from Magnus does the trick, and then some! It’s spring-loaded with silicon grips, and swivels a full 360 degrees. It also has a built-in bubble level.

PocketWizard PlusX Transceiver

$89; available via B&H

PocketWizards are some of the best and most reliable triggers on the market — especially if you’re dealing with multiple camera brands! The PlusX acts as both a transceiver and receiver without any extra work from you, and it works with any standard size hot shoe.

Even more ideas

Need a few more ideas? Here are some additional stocking stuffer ideas from our team: