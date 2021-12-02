Ahh, the holiday season is here. There’s nothing better than being with family and friends at this time of year. Get-togethers that happen around the holidays also provide lots of chances to capture great memories, and honestly, instant cameras are the best way to capture all of your holiday candids.

Instant cameras are tons of fun and they’re easy to use. You can pass them around at a party and anyone who knows how to click a button can capture an image. Instant cameras are also inexpensive as well. Trust me, the last thing you want is Uncle Bob spilling his eggnog over your mirrorless camera that’s worth thousands of dollars.

The instant cameras we have listed below are all stunning. They look great, they’re easy to use, and they print pictures instantly that can then be shared. The image quality is also more than good enough. In fact, the instant cameras we have listed below are so good that they even made the Grinch’s heart grow three times its normal size! Let’s check out the cameras.

Instant cameras — Fujifilm Instax Mini 11

One of the most widely available instant cameras is also one of the best. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 is incredibly affordable at under $60 and it comes in tons of fun colors. The camera features a 60mm lens, a selfie mirror so you can frame your shot, an optical viewfinder, and automatic exposure, and an automatic flash system, which takes all the guesswork out of using it. Just pop in your Instax mini film and two AA batteries and you’re good to go. You’ll be capturing images of ugly holiday sweaters in no time.

Polaroid Now

No list about instant cameras would be complete without a Polaroid would it? The Polaroid Now isn’t here just to make up the numbers, it’s a solid option. The Now has a dual-lens system that helps with close-ups and shots from a regular distance. It has a built-in flash, an integrated optical viewfinder, a self-timer, and a double exposure feature. It also has a rechargeable li-ion battery that can be topped up via USB-C! We’re sure its classic styling will be a hit too. Grab one (and some film) and capture everyone roasting their chestnuts around the fire this holiday season.

Hybrid instant cameras — Canon IVY CLIQ

Canon got into the instant camera game a few years ago with the Ivy Cliq. This is a hybrid camera that features a 5-megapixel image sensor and a built-in printer that prints 2×3 images on ZINK paper. Like other instant cameras, there’s a built-in selfie mirror, auto exposure, and autofocus features, a rechargeable battery, and it uses a micro SD card. You can even reprint photos with a click of the reprint button so you can share multiple copies of the same image. It’s brilliant, it’s under $100, and it makes capturing moments under the mistletoe easy!

Mint Camera InstantFlex TL70 2.0

OK, the Mint InstantFlex TL 2.0 is a little more extravagant (and expensive) than the other instant cameras listed, but it deserves to be here. First of all, just look at it. It’s gorgeous! The camera features a twin lens reflex design and has a Triplet 61mm f/5.6 lens that has an aperture range of f/5.6 to f/22. There are creative bokeh settings, a Fresnel super viewfinder that’s nice and bright, excellent magnifier and exposure controls, an integrated light meter, and a built-in flash. It runs on 3x AA batteries and it accepts Instax mini film. This camera will be a holiday party hit!

Instant cameras — Fujifilm Instax Mini 40

Fujifilm Instax cameras have always been incredibly fun to use. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 is no exception. This camera is perfect for holiday partygoers who like to capture candid moments. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 features an auto exposure mode and auto shutter speed selection for quick shooting. There’s a one-touch selfie mode and an automatic built-in flash. The camera will develop and print your images in 90 seconds. You can then create scrapbooks or share the holiday prints with your friends and family instantly. Grab some eggnog and check out our full review.