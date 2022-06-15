This morning, Fujifilm announced the new Fujifilm Install Mini Link 2 Smartphone printer, designed to encourage creativity for smartphone users. Mini Link 2 features a variety of new, unique features, including customizable frames and image color modes.

Also included is the new INSTAXAiR, letting the printer to be a tool to “draw in the air” and apply effects directly to the printed image.

“Mini Link 2 encourages image makers to express themselves creatively through their prints,” said Bing Liem, president, Imaging Division, Fujifilm North America Corporation. “With highly innovative, fun, and interactive features like INSTAXAiR, we’re establishing new ways to connect with and inspire Instax users as they create their images.”

A look at INSTAXAiR

he INSTAXAiR app feature allows users of the Mini Link 2 to add graphics to their prints, including bubbles, petals, neon, spray paint or a glitter look by simply holding the Mini Link 2, pressing the feature button on top, and aiming the side LED to draw in the air.

What is drawn in the air will then appear on the print preview in-app, and once the user is happy with the look, the graphics will appear on the print itself when printed with the Mini Link 2.

Users of the INSTAXAiR feature can even record a video of the drawing and share the moment as a printable QR code that appears on the print. The QR code can be scanned to view the video, download it or share it on social media.

Lightweight, portable and quick

Compact, lightweight and finished with a tonal, striped texture, Mini Link 2 transfers an image from the user’s smartphone and commences printing in about 15 seconds, supports continuous printing and is capable of printing about 100 Instax prints per charge seamlessly via Bluetooth.

Customization with image modes, design frames, stickers and more

The Instax Mini Link 2 app contains a variety of design frames that can be overlaid onto the selected image for a one-of-a-kind Instax instant print. Users can choose between two image color modes — Instax-Rich Mode for deep, enhanced colors and Instax-Natural Mode for a more original look.

Smartphone images can also be enhanced with artistic filters or by adjusting brightness, contrast and saturation of the image. Users of the Mini Link 2 also can combine up to eight pictures into a single Instax print collage via the collage feature of the app.

In addition to smartphone compatibility, Mini Link 2 is also compatible with the FUJIFILM X-S10 mirrorless digital camera, allowing photographers to send their images directly from the camera to the printer.

Mini Link 2 will be offered in Soft Pink, Clay White and Space Blue, and is expected to be available for purchase on or about June 22, 2022 for $99.95.

Mini Spray Art instant film

Accompanying the launch of the Mini Link 2 will be the new Instax Mini Spray Art instant film, featuring a colorful rainbow spray design that reflects light. It’s the perfect complement to the Mini Link 2’s INSTAXAiR feature, or fun on its own, making any special image pop with added color.

This new film variety is also expected to be available June 22, 2022 for $15.75.