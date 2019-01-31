Photographer of the Day: Ken Rowland

Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Ken Rowland

Photo: “Snake River View”

Such a classic view of Grand Teton National Park. Certainly made famous by Ansel Adams, but also surely by the grandeur of simply standing in that spot and looking out over the Snake River and thinking about how many people carry the memory of standing there and feeling the awesomeness that comes with the experience. I appreciate being transported back to my visits there, and appreciate you sharing this with our group!

