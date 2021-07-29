We’ve talked about using vintage lenses on digital cameras a number of times. You might also have heard some of your fellow photographers try it out a few times. But if you’re yet to try it yourself, you may still need some convincing. Why should you at a time when there are plenty of technologically advanced lenses available?

In the video above, Canada-based video editor and cinematographer Mark Holtze tells us why he uses vintage lenses today. After spending three years of making videos about these old lenses, he realized three things: they provide him with accessibility, learning opportunities and growth.

We’ve heard many photographers echo his sentiments on vintage lenses being affordable tools for experimentation. The last one, however, is particularly interesting and inspiring. What started out as curiosity with adapting his grandfather’s lenses to his mirrorless camera became a dedicated YouTube channel on the topic. Also, he even came up with ways to integrate them into his professional video workflow!

Have vintage lenses ever changed the way you shoot or transformed your workflow? Tell us about it in the comments below, or in our group discussions if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!