Nature is never short of things to awe and inspire the creatives in us. We all know how even a single day spent in nature uplifts our spirits and floods us with ideas. If you’re into landscape or nature photography, we’re sure you’re no stranger to this. But if you’re just getting into shooting outdoors, today’s abstract landscape photography inspiration will give you some great ideas!

San Francisco-based photographer and filmmaker Michael Shainblum shared some beautiful abstract landscape photography he did in the Utah Desert. Using a DJI Mavic 2 Pro and a Nikon D850 with Sigma 100-400mm lens, he captured the textures, colors and intricate details of the desert against the morning and afternoon sun. He ended up with a collection of beautiful abstract landscape snaps that show the abundance of art in nature.

Also, by experimenting with different compositions, Shainblum was able to highlight the spectacular and otherworldly beauty of his chosen spots. So, if you’re yet to try this abstract approach to landscape photography, definitely take some pointers from this wonderful shoot!

