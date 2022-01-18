In a recent editorial, I was discussing whether still images, as opposed to video, are still relevant. A tangent discussion was started on where do you draw the line between photographer and content creator. It is something I have been giving further thought to.

So what is the difference? And where do I currently fit in?

What is a content creator?

Generally, a content creator is described as someone who creates entertaining or educational material to be expressed as digital content. Well, at least that’s where the majority of content is consumed. This could be across a wide variety of platforms. Whether a blogger, online publisher, newsletter author, podcaster, YouTuber, TikToker and such. Can’t forget course creators, video game streamers and social media influencers as well.

Instagram feed

What is a photographer?

A photographer is invariably described as someone who records events and tells stories using images. They take pictures of people, places, events and objects. Many specialize in a particular genre, such as news journalism, portraits, landscape, macro and more. Many delve into a variety of genres.

Portrait photography — model Jess

Where does the line blur?

I guess with the current world climate, so many people, like myself who consider themselves photographers, are now also content creators. In an ever-increasing frequency, the need to capture, edit and then populate social media and the world wide web with images for content is becoming the norm.

In an effort to expand and look for new exciting work opportunities, many of us have turned to Zoom workshops and photoshoots, teaching online classes, running YouTube and TikTok channels, blogging and being an entrepreneur of various different platforms. The need for information and learning and has never been higher.

So where do you draw the line between photographer and content creator?

Due to statewide lockdowns in Australia, I rarely had an actual client in my studio. I barely had the opportunity to work on my own creative portrait projects. So if I am not photographing people and printing photos, am I still a photographer?

It is thought (by some) that a photograph isn’t finished until it is printed. Like many others, I had to broaden my business model horizons. I am running more one on one mentoring sessions and classes online. More presentations and demonstrations online. Running more classes and workshops online.

When not in lockdown I am running in-person workshops and classes. So I guess while I still pick up a camera (a lot), none of it is for print, all is for digital consumption only. I’m really becoming more of an educator than a portrait photographer. I guess by extension I am becoming more of a content creator than a photographer.

Is this a bad thing? No. More and more I find I am really enjoying it. I have always enjoyed running workshops, mentoring and helping people. I guess I have just expanded on that.

Photographer or Content Creator?

The bottom line, I guess is … do we have to draw the line? Am I a content creator? Yes, totally. Am I a photographer? Definitely, but I think the definition of a photographer has skewed slightly over the last few years. So what do you think?