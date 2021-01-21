Welcome to Beyond Technique, the podcast that empowers photographers to bring their businesses to the next level, brought to you by Platypod, Photofocus and Skip Cohen University. Today we chat with photographer Roberto Valenzuela about to prepare and gear up your business to make 2021 better than ever!
All images copyright Roberto Valenzuela
We discuss:
- How Roberto got started in the photography industry
- How to use social media to get new clients
- The importance of keeping in touch with your current clients
- How to find balance in business and family life
- Ways to be successful after the struggles of the past year
- How to maximize 2021 for your business
- Check out his book: “The Successful Photographer”
- Register Now! May 3-6, 2021: Learn more about The Photo Creators Conference here
- Advice for photographers just starting out
Roberto can be found at:
- RobertoValenzuela.com
