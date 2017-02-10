Skip links

Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

Lightroom Live: Perfecting Your Portfolio with Al Rossin

1

You gotta join us live for our next Lightroom Live, totally free of charge. Not only will you learn terrific techniques, but if you tune in live, you can be entered to win excellent prizes to help you in your work. (Note: MUST BE TUNED IN LIVE TO WIN).

We’ll be giving away a copy of Perfectly Clear from Athentech.  Plus you never know what else.

We kick off Monday, February 13th at 1:00 pm Eastern, 12:00 pm Central, 11:00 am Mountain, and 10:00 am Pacific. 2 pm in the Virgin Islands.

Check out the YouTube event here and it’ll show your local time.

This Month: Perfecting Your Portfolio with Al Rossin

The fundamental tool we photographers use to showcase our works is a portfolio, and these days, hosting it online is a must. But building a portfolio website is daunting, and populating it with the right pictures is a whole other art form. Don’t worry, this month Al Rossin, of Adobe’s wonderful new Portfolio team, is here to help us. We’ll see how easy it is to use the new tools that come included with your Creative Cloud subscription, and we’ll navigate the process of selecting your portfolio images all kinds of tips for making a portfolio that rocks.
Join regular hosts Rob Sylvan and Levi Sim live to ask questions and be entered to win some terrific prizes, too.

This episode will be useful for all levels of Lightroom users from beginner to advanced.

Tune in Live to enter the drawing for some terrific prizes from our sponsors.

We’ll see you here on Monday the 13th.

Hosts Rob Sylvan and Levi Sim broadcast live every month exploring Lightroom to help you smooth your workflow and finish your photographs with the vision in your mind’s eye.

Brought to you by Athentech, makers of Perfectly Clear, and Drobo, which provides the simplest tools for backing up your photos.

The video will broadcast live right here, and be embedded here forever; but if you want to ask questions and be entered for a prize, you’ve gotta go to the YouTube page here.

While you’re waiting for this month’s Lightroom Live, why not catch the replay of last month’s episode?

Learn w/ me

Levi Sim

Levi Sim is passionate about making photographs and helping others make their pictures better, too. Join him on Twitter and Instagram (@PhotoLevi), read more of his articles here, and join him at Out of Chicago.
Learn w/ me

Latest posts by Levi Sim (see all)

Categories: Tutorials Tags:

 

This Post Sponsored By:

Drobo – Safe, Simple, Expandable Storage for All Parts of a Photography Workflows.

Perfect Exposure – Free for a Limited Time Get a free plug-in for Photoshop or Lightroom. The perfect fix for exposure problems, add depth, contrast, and soft light to any scene. is all about saving you time so you can focus on doing what you love best. Ge it here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable. And it is as responsive and beautiful as your Mac.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Sounds like it’s going to be a really good webinar. It’s so important to get the most out of the tools that we all already pay for.

     
    Reply

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Leave A Reply