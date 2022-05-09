This morning, Mylio unveiled the next-generation version of Mylio Photos, which adds several new features and an upgraded experience. Mylio Photos lets you access photos and videos in one secure and connected library, without the need for the internet or cloud.

What is Mylio Photos?

Mylio Photos creates a private image library that securely connects all devices into a personal network without requiring the internet or the cloud. The application for desktop and mobile will be released later this spring.

With nearly a decade of development, Mylio Photos leverages local media storage and device-to-device syncing and backup. Mylio Photos connects an image library across a user’s multiple screens to offer uninterrupted access, even without the internet or the cloud. And it helps to protect your photos, automatically syncing and backing up originals to a local hard drive.

“Mylio Photos is changing the way the world remembers,” said David Vaskevitch, CEO of Mylio. “It’s designed for everyday photographers and content creators and is a transformative solution for anyone who wants to protect and organize their photos and videos on their own devices without giving up control by putting them in the cloud.”

New and improved in Mylio Photos 22

Improved iCloud Photo Library support

Add Mylio to all your Apple devices and see your camera roll quickly sync with improved access to originals and a unified view of your Apple Photos library.

Additionally, you can easily fetch original photos as needed from your iCloud Photo Library.

DeDupe tool

Easily clean up duplicate files in your Mylio library to save space. Edits and metadata can be merged when cleaning. Just choose Organize > Find Duplicates.

Refined user experience

New users will benefit from a revised guided on-boarding experience, helping you to setup your machine and first import into Mylio Photos.

A redesigned status bar also gives you quick access to essential controls and status updates.

The sync panel is now visible by default, giving you quick updates on status.

A new person filter will let you quickly sort results by person with a visual and searchable filter.

And for those who just want to experience what Mylio is all about, you can use the sample library with hands-on files for practice and tutorials.

Several speed improvements

Mylio Photos 22 sees several speed improvements across the program, starting with the import experience. This makes it easier to add new folders, and link to folders already on a media drive. The import process has sped up significantly, meaning you can get your devices in-sync quicker than ever.

Other speed improvements include faster speeds for face-tagging, USB drives and syncing. IPV6 network compatibility is also now built-in.

Finally, the improved scanner will detect external edits and file changes more quickly. This also improves initial load times for large libraries.

Improved editing experience

The editor built into Mylio is better than ever, with options to adjust white balance, tone, color, details and more in an industry-standard tool order. There are also presets to choose from, helping you to quickly edit your photos without the need for an external editor. Plus, there’s also an Auto Enhance button to make editing even quicker.

An improved crop tool now offers easier controls, including quick access to flip, flop and rotate. You can also copy edits and paste them across various photos in your library.

On desktop, you can now copy edited photos to your system clipboard, and then paste them into other applications. On mobile, you can do this through the Share menu.

Additionally, external editor support has been improved, letting you choose a desired photo editor from the Photos menu to easily hand-off files for advanced editing.

IPV4 and IPV6 mixed network support

Allow devices to talk to each other when using different network security protocols.

Try out Mylio and see what it can do for you

Mylio Photos will be available as an application for macOS, Windows, Android, and iOS. Mylio Photos includes a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and offers free customer training and support.

Click here to get your free trial today!