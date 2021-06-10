The Print module in Lightroom Classic is a terrific resource and tool, yet so few people actually use it. If you are new to Lightroom, perhaps you have not used it or didn’t quite understand the purpose of it?

You may be asking what is a triptych? It is a group of three images on a similar theme or one image split into three, usually arranged with a plain border between them. It’s a great way to create custom banners for social media or for cards, posters and prints. So let’s jump in and explore the Print module a little …