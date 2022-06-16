Did you know that you can easily change the look of Lightroom Classic by customizing which panels are visible? This video shows you how!
The modules (at the top) and panels on the left and right sides of Lightroom can easily be hidden so that you have a tidy workspace with only the panels you use regularly. Some of the things you can customize include:
- Hide and reveal modules at the top (Library, Develop, etc.)
- Hide and reveal panels on the left and right sides of each module
- Rearrange, hide, and reveal the panels in the Develop module (Basic, Tone Curve, etc.)
