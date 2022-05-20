There are two great ways to stabilize shaky video footage in After Effects. One way is to use the Track Motion feature, while another is to apply the Warp Stabilizer effect to your footage.

Both options work well but can yield slightly different results. This article features two video tutorials so you can quickly learn both methods.

Track Motion

First, I’ll show you how to use the Track Motion feature in After Effects to steady shaky video. During this short video, you’ll learn how to open the Tracker panel in the Animation menu and select Stabilize Motion, find a spot in your footage that will be easy to track with the Tracking Box, analyze/review the track and apply the tracking keyframes to stabilize the footage.

Warp Stabilizer

A different way to deal with shaky footage is to apply the Warp Stabilizer effect. Below is another short video tutorial. I’ll show you how to apply this tool to a layer, explain the key settings in the effect and show how these settings operate.