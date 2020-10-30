I recently came across an error I hadn’t seen before when using Photoshop: “Could not use move tool because the target channel is hidden.”

You might also notice that your selected layer turned red. What exactly had I done?

Well, it turns out I had turned on Quick Mask Mode by accidentally hitting the Q key on my keyboard. So how did I get rid of this message? Simple. Just hit the Q key again or go up to the Select menu and uncheck Edit in Quick Mask Mode … and you’re back to editing normally.