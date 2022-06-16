Summer days mean summer beach portraits, right? But why not try something a little different? Mermaids at sunset made for a super fun shoot for me and some photography friends. Sunset means that gorgeous golden hour glow.

Behind the scenes

A little location scouting is always a good idea. Look for locations that offer some interest, and help tell your story (If there is a theme or story). Car parking, accessibility, are permits required? If there are no changing rooms, a portable pop-up change room is handy. If it’s a large group there are lots of organizing to be done, like arranging models, costumes, hair and makeup artists, and time schedules.

A few things to consider

I suggest shooting either early in the morning or like we did at sunset. Make sure you are there well before the sun is due to set. Double-check weather conditions the day before and the day of the shoot, and allow plenty of time for setup. Speedlights or battery-powered LED lights can help with fill light as the sun is setting. Drones can be a help in capturing footage and behind the scenes shots too.

Don’t forget towels to dry off and rugs to keep the models warm (if required), drinks and snacks. Pop up changerooms, tripods, lights, light stands, reflectors as well as all your normal camera gear.

Just a few final shots

Remember more hands make light work, but can also lead to chaos. Remember everyone is there to create a little magic and have some fun, often a little patience and a sensor of humor can go a long way on a shoot like this. I used my Sony a7RIII and my Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 lens. It works great in low light, as well as being super versatile in unknown environments.

The Models for our Summer Beach portraits: The Mermaids Jess Lartner and Jess Garrett.

Want to check out some more really cool creative portraits? Why not head over to my website.