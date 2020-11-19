After a tumultuous 2020, the holidays will be here before you know it! As we gear up for the biggest shopping season of the year, we’re presenting our favorite gifts for photographers this holiday season. Below are a few of our favorites that are valued under $25 — perfect for stocking stuffers!

Want more ideas? Check out our complete gift guide and start shopping!

Vello White Balance Card Set (Large)

Recommended by Julie Powell | $14.95; available via B&H

Perfect for getting the white balance correct and cohesive throughout your shoots. It doesn’t matter whether its flash, strobes or daylight — you can still color match in camera or in Lightroom with these handy cards that are small and easy to throw in your camera bag.

Hoya 67mm 4x Cross Screen Star Effect Glass Filter

Recommended by Jemma Pollari | $22.95; available via B&H

What better way to play with the Christmas tree lights than a cross screen star effect filter? This nifty filter adds instant sparkle to any lights in your image: Not an effect you want to overuse through the rest of the year, but great for the silly season! Just make sure you get the right size for your lens thread.

SKB iSeries 0702-1 Memory Card Case (Black)

Recommended by Ken Lee | $20.99; available via B&H

As a musician, I am a big SKB fan, and trust them to protect my guitars and equipment. This is a great way to organize and hold SD cards out in the field while keeping them safe and secure, keeping them safe from dust and water.

Camera face masks

Recommended by Lauri Novak | Starting at $7; available via Etsy

As regulations vary, being safe doesn’t have to be boring. Grab camera-related masks for those photographers out doing their best to keep their business thriving.

Impact Rapid Baby to 1/4″-20 Male Threaded Adapter

Recommended by Kevin Ames | $8.50; available via B&H

Lights, microphones and other accessories have a 1/4″-20 tripod socket for mounting them on tripods. But how do you put them on a lightstand? The Impact Rapid Baby to 1/4″-20 Male Threaded Adapter is an inexpensive solution to this problem.

FlatHat 32″ Drone Landing Pad

Recommended by Rick Friedman | $24.95; available via B&H

This landing pad is just the right size for drones such as the DJI Phantom 4, Mavic 2 Pro and similar-sized ones.

SmallRig 2164 Multifunctional Crab Clamp with 3.5″ Ball Head Arm

Recommended by Mark Morrow | $12.42; available via B&H

When it comes to light placement, you can never have enough options. Whether mounting to a railing, door jamb or anything in between, I like to keep a couple of SmallRig Crab Clamps in the bag to cover all the bases. Constructed of solid lightweight aluminum stock with high-tension grab-ability, these guys will mount it all from strobe to flash to continuous lighting to audio to scrim and all parts in between. Guaranteed to make any shooter — and your wallet — smile.

Xuma Smartphone Mount

Recommended by Julie Powell | $14.99; available via B&H

I use mine a lot for capturing video from my smartphone, especially when I don’t have my assistant. The Xero is small, lightweight and easily connects to a standard tripod. You can use it in the vertical or horizontal position.

Powerex Pro Rechargeable AA NiMH Batteries

Recommended by Vanelli | $23.95; available via B&H

Photographers always need batteries. These rechargeable batteries are powerful and hold their charge.

Lenspen DSLR Pro Kit

Recommended by Lauri Novak | Read review | $24.95; available via B&H

This is a great stocking stuffer and something every photographer can use multiples of. One for every camera bag, coat pockets and to keep in the car.

PRO TEC Padded Neoprene Counter Mat

Recommended by Kevin Ames | $20; available via B&H

The Neoprene Counter Mat is perfect for cameras and lenses during cleaning. It also works for anything that has to be put together because its non-slip surface keeps everything close at hand.