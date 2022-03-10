Discover what went into creating the new “Abandoned Planes and Automobiles” book I have written. I spoke with night photographer Timothy Little during this YouTube interview. He also inquires about several specific photos of his choice.

Abandoned plane at night from “Abandoned Planes Trains and Automobiles” book.

“Abandoned Planes Trains and Automobiles: California Revealed” is published by Arcadia Publishing. It is my second book with them. I also have two more books that I am currently creating.

In the book, I explore many secret locations hidden in the deserts of California at night. I illuminate these forgotten scenes with light. This creates haunting dreamlike long exposures. It’s full of vivid travel stories, transportation history, and creative night photography. I drove for thousands of miles throughout several years to create this book.

Night photo of a train from “Planes Trains and Automobiles” book.

Timothy Little makes a living specializing in night photography and light painting. He also explores a world lit by moonlight, stars, Christmas lights and street lamps near his home in Cape Cod, MA as well as the southwestern United States. He knows what goes into traveling for night photography and special considerations to make while still keeping the interview accessible to everyone.