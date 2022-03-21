Zoner Photo Studio X has introduced its spring update, bringing customization, speed boosts and other improvements to the photo management and editing program for Windows.

Personalizing the interface

Users can further customize their interface, offering the ability to adjust previews when browsing in the Manager module, changing background color and adding rating labels. Photographers can easily customize these options with the Display Configurator, in addition to selecting various methods of displaying metadata.

Thumbnails have also received a similar treatment, with users being able to choose what information to show — and what not to show — in thumbnails and in the Filmstrip in the Manager, Develop and Editor modules.

New viewer and slideshow

The viewers has seen an improvement, allowing for greater RAW file support and quick previews. The look and information can now be set separately for the viewer and slideshow modes.

The slideshow has also been expanded, and you can control oscillating of photos with mouse buttons. You can also choose from various blending effects and more conveniently control video clip playback.

Manage your photos faster

Quick previews have been simplified. Based on your criteria, Zoner Photo Studio X now selects the best source for either preview speed or display quality.

The catalog has also been optimized, and saves thumbnails more efficiently in the preview cache, which saves otherwise needed disk space for even faster thumbnail loading.

New Print and Video modules

Users will no longer find the purple Create module. Instead, it has been replaced by two separate modules — Print and Video. There are also new features in the Video module, like exporting an image and new modes of adding clips between clips that already exist on the timeline.

Fisheye compensation adjustments

When you use a fisheye lens, you now have further adjustments that allow you to compensate for the vignetting and rounded lines are are so typical for fisheye lenses.

Zonerama improvements

The free and unlimited gallery, Zonerama, has undergone further development. A new data center in Florida will allow users and viewers in North America to upload and view photos much faster.