As first reported by SonyAlphaRumors, Sony has quietly announced two small updated versions of the a7R III and IV cameras. Both cameras now have an “a” suffix attached to them, with minor changes present.

New to these models is an increased LCD resolution, changing from 1,440,000 dots to 2,359,296 dots. Both cameras also support USB 3.2 for faster speeds up to 5Gbps. Additionally, the Sony logo under the LCD monitor has been removed, and battery life has been enhanced slightly.

Below is a product video from Sony, which showcases the features of the A7R IIIa camera. Other than the features above, models are extremely similar to their original counterparts.

Stay tuned for additional details and pricing as it becomes available.