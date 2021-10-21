In addition to the a7 IV announcement this morning, Sony has also announced two new flashes, the HVL-F60RM2 and the HVL-F46RM. Both are powerful wireless flashes made to offer precise control, enhanced high-speed and intuitive operability.

They are designed to meet the needs of both professional and advanced content creators when shooting with a Sony Alpha camera, including the a7 IV, to offer the ultimate Alpha Lighting System by the detailed communication between cameras and external flash.

Both flashes have upgraded continuous shooting flash performance, up to 200 consecutive flashes at 10 frames per second for the HVL-F60RM2 and 60 times for the HVL-F46RM. The optimized flash algorithm ensures both flashes are overheat-resistant, and a set of four Ni-MH (Nickel-metal hydride) batteries can power up to 240 flashes with a 1.7 second recycle time for the HVL-F60RM2 and up to 320 flashes with a 2.0 second recycle time for the HVL-F46RM.

When used in combination with an Alpha camera, they allow users to experience the unique communication and system benefits of the Alpha Lighting System that sets a new standard for mirrorless camera lighting systems. For example, with the a7 IV, P-TTL flash control metering for every frame in Mid, and Hi continuous mode has become possible in addition to Lo continuous mode. The flash release time lag is also shortened to capture momentary facial expressions and movements of the subject.

HVL-F46RM HVL-F60RM2

With the a1, the HVL-F60RM2 achieves a phenomenal up to 20fps of continuous shooting and approximately 20 flashes per second can be produced for more than 10 seconds with the external flash battery adapter FA-EBA1 (sold separately). When the Alpha 1 is used with Sony’s flashes, including HVL-F60RM2 and HVL-F46RM, users can sync up to 1/400s to expand expressive capabilities when shooting in full-frame mode. In addition, with the silent electronic shutter of the camera, silent flash shooting is possible when absolute silence is required.

Other system benefits of HVL-F60RM2 and HVL-F46RM with an Alpha camera include:

Flash parameters controlled directly from the menu of a compatible camera

Flash control linked to camera face detection

Automatic correction of white balance based on the color temperature information from the flash

Both flashes also feature improved robustness and operability. The Multi Interface shoe with Sony’s unique metal shoe foot with rugged side frame significantly increases strength and reliability. Shoe sealing helps the flashes to be more dust and moisture resistant. The HVL-F60RM2’s original rotating head mechanism, “Quick Shift Bounce,” that enables flexible positioning and optimum lighting control has also been improved to prevent unintended change in the bounce angle.

They support wireless radio communication and can control up to 15 flashes and/or receiver units in 5 groups via wireless radio communication for enhanced lighting control versatility.

Pricing and availability

The new HVL-F46RM will be available in November 2021 for a retail price of $400. Preorders are available through B&H.

The new HVL-F60RM2 will also be available in November 2021 for a retail price of $550. Preorders are available through B&H.