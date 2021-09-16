Today, GoPro announced its new flagship camera, HERO10 Black, which features the company’s new high-performance GP2 processor. GP2 delivers breakthrough image quality and blistering video frame rates that enable HERO10 Black to capture life-like 5.3K video at 60 frames per second, 4K video at 120 frames per second and 2.7K video at an incredible 240 frames per second.

The new processor also enables HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization, setting a new bar once again and all but ensuring HERO10 Black captures the smoothest shake-free video you’ve ever seen from any camera, regardless of price.

Breakthrough image quality and video stabilization

HERO10 Black’s all-new GP2 processor combines with an ultra-high resolution 23.6 megapixel sensor to enable shockingly life-like image quality. The camera’s highest video resolution of 5.3K delivers 91% more resolution than 4K and 665% more resolution than 1080p HD at an impressive 60 frames per second—allowing for fluid playback and 2X slow motion. 4K video can be captured at 120 frames per second (4X slow motion) and 2.7K video can be captured at 240 frames per second (8X slow motion).

The new GP2 processor also enables improved video algorithms featuring local tone mapping (LTM) and 3D noise reduction (3DNR) that capture finer detail, more realistic textures and better contrast—even in low light.

In addition to 23 megapixel photos, HERO10 Black enables 19.6 megapixel video stills to be pulled from 5K 4:3 video at 30 frames per second and 15.8 megapixel video stills from 5.3K video at 60 frames per second—ideal for capturing amazing still images of sports and fast-paced activities.

GoPro’s shockingly good in-camera video stabilization gets an upgrade to HyperSmooth 4.0, ensuring that HERO10 Black smooths out even your most shake-ladened experiences. HERO10’s in-camera horizon leveling feature benefits from an increased tilt limit of 45° in high-performance settings, up from 27°, making even your most chaotic video footage look professionally smooth and steady.

“HERO10 Black is one of the most impressive cameras in the world, regardless of price,” said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro founder and CEO. “Congratulations to our product and engineering teams on creating such a worthy 10th edition of our beloved HERO camera.”

HERO10 Black with the addition of Mods becomes a powerhouse vlogging rig.

Faster access to your GoPro content

HERO10 Black offers three ways to conveniently access your photos and videos, including:

Auto uploading your most recent footage to your GoPro cloud account while the camera is charging

Wireless offloading from the camera to the Quik app at speeds up to 30% faster than HERO9 Black

A new USB wired offload option that transfers content from the camera to the Quik app on your phone at speeds up to 50% faster than wireless

Pricing and availability

HERO10 Black is available for $399.98 with an included one-year GoPro Subscription or $499.99 MSRP without a subscription.

Existing GoPro subscribers can purchase a value-added HERO10 Black + Accessory Bundle at subscriber-exclusive $399.99 pricing on GoPro.com, representing subscriber savings of $150. The accessory bundle includes an extension grip with tripod, a magnetic clip mount, a spare battery plus a 32GB SD card.

For more information and to order, visit GoPro.com.