Want to sharpen your iPhone videos instantly? If you are using your default settings, here’s how to instantly create sharper videos!

iPhone setting defaults

Your iPhone video settings don’t offer the highest settings. But it could be sharper and more detailed.

Apple sets your video at a lower setting to take up less space. Here’s how to create higher-quality videos (and take up much more space! Wheee)!

Open your Settings app

Camera Menu in Settings. Your screen may look different since mine is in Dark Mode. Not to worry!

Open your settings app. Scroll down to “Camera” and open that. You should see the above. You can basically figure out what we’re going to do next, right?

Change the Record Video Setting

Changing the Record Video settings

Apple sets the default for 1080p HD at 30 fps (frames per second). Tap on “4K at 60 fps” to change it to the highest quality setting. As Apple describes, this results in higher resolution and a smoother video.

As you can see below, this will take up more storage space. Apple gives you an idea of how much it might take up at the bottom. A minute of video with 1080p HD at 30 fps, the default, takes up 60 MB of space. Bumping the quality up to 4K at 60 fps takes up 400 MB. That’s a huge difference.

A short video of the difference in quality

I created two ten-second videos of more or less the same video. It’s easier to tell the difference when you view it on your desktop computer. Regardless, you should be able to see that the 4k 60 fps video is sharper, more detailed, and smoother.

Video quality at 1080p 30fps

Video quality at 4k 60 fps

Bonus tip for composition

Who says you get nothing for free? Here’s another tip that won’t cost you anything and may help your composition! This has nothing to do with the above. I’m just feeling generous today.

Do grids help you compose your images and videos more? If so, while you are in the Camera Settings, enable grid mode.

Grid mode while taking photos of some African carvings.

Screenshot, shown here with Grid and Mirror Front Camera enabled at the bottom.

That’s that. If you decide it’s not your thing, switch it back off for one or both. But at least you know it’s there!

Free tips almost feels like getting free ice cream. And that may be possible, but not with this particular Mr. Cone truck.

I should mention what this is. This is a night photo of an abandoned ice cream truck in rural Georgia. I lit the truck with warm white and blue light from a variety of angles while the camera shutter was open. Fun, eh?

If you have other tips for smartphones, please leave them in the comments below. We always love great tips.