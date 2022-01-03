Whether you just got a new smartphone over the holidays or you just want to get more out of your current phone, there are apps out there that can help you take your mobile photography to the next level. We’re going to look at them in this roundup.

Smartphones are incredible devices. Not only do they keep us connected with the entire world, but they also let us capture the world around us thanks to the great cameras they pack. Fortunately, app developers have gone above and beyond and have made applications that can help us plan, edit and share our images quickly and easily.

Below, we’re going to take a quick look at eight must-have mobile photography apps. Trust us, download these gems and you’ll be creating masterpieces on your phone or tablet in no time.

Photography apps — Snapseed

Snapseed is easily one of the best photography apps on mobile devices. It’s loved by photographers the world over because of its great design and its pro feature set. You can adjust curves, white balances, temperatures and a whole host of things with ease. The app lets you add effects and filters. Cropping is also a piece of cake and you can do everything you need to make your images shine! You can even develop RAW images with it. The best part? This app is free!

Lightroom Mobile

Lightroom Mobile is probably the first image editing app most photographers will download to their devices. This photography app gives you the most powerful tools from the desktop version of Lightroom and stuffs them into an easy-to-navigate and easy-to-use mobile application.

You can perform all exposure corrections, you can crop, manage noise, use the dehaze tool and you can edit RAW files. On top of this, you can sync the app with Adobe cloud so all of your images will be waiting for you on your desktop or laptop when you get home. If you want to edit like a pro on the go, this is the app for you.

Photography apps — Photoshop Express

Photoshop Express is a powerful photography app for editors on the go. Designed for both phones and tablets, Photoshop Express will not give you the full Photoshop experience. However, what it will give you is an app with a very powerful feature set that allows you to quickly heal images, apply skin smoothing to portraits, liquify images, create photo grids and collages, and add shapes and text. You can download it for free. However, if you want to unlock all of its features you’ll need to sign in with your active Adobe account. Read our full review here.

The Photographers Ephemeris (TPE)

The Photographers Ephemeris (TPE) is an app that landscape photographers live and die by. TPE is an incredibly powerful photography app that allows you to bring up a map of the location you’re currently in or that you are scouting. You can then see exactly where the sun or moon will be at any given time at any place on earth and you can see where the light will fall on the landscape in front of you.

The augmented reality feature is a game-changer, the sightlines help you plan, and there’s even a light pollution overlay for astrophotographers. It’s not free and it’s for iOS only, but it’s a must-have.

Stellarium

An app that has been on my phone for years now is Stellarium. If you love astrophotography like me, this app is a necessity. Stellarium is an augmented reality app that uses the GPS in your phone to show you where every celestial body is located. As you spin around with your phone pointing at the sky, the app moves with you. If you’re tracking the galactic core, Andromeda, Orions Nebula, Horse Head Nebula or others, this photography app makes it easy. It’s not free but it’s worth the price of admission.

Photography apps — Lens Distortions

Lens Distortions is a free-to-use photography app that also has a subscription model. Still, you can download it and start creating bangers thanks to the included free Hollywood-grade lighting effects that you can use. You can quickly add light hits, fog, mist, rain, sun stars, light leaks and more. You can even add text and simple color layers. If you like it, you can sign up for their subscription model. It’s well worth a download.

Instagram

While Instagram is making a slight move away from photography, it’s still a great app to have on your phone. You can instantly edit and share your images with the entire world, and you can use the app to network with other creators. Just don’t fall into the trap of creating for the algorithm that the app employs. Be true to yourself and your work and can still have a good time on IG

Photography apps — Flickr

If you’re looking to join a photography community that truly cares about you, your work and that will answer any questions you might have, you need to come and chill out with me and the rest of the Photofocus crew over at the Photofocus community.

But if you’re already a member there and you want to broaden your horizons, Flickr is the place to do it. For a few years, Flickr went through an uncertain phase but now it’s back and better than ever. You can share your images and talk to like-minded individuals. The app is nice and easy to use too. It’s free or you can sign up for extra benefits.