Fused Overlay Photo and Video Layer for iOS probably does exactly what you think it does based on the name. It overlays — or blends — photos and videos, allowing you to manipulate the contrast, exposures, brightness and blend. In the case of videos, it also allows you to control the volume as well.

The app is very intuitive and does everything instantly. Sweeping up allows you to control the blend of the images or videos. The controls are about as simple as using Photos on your phone. It uses the same icons and functioning similarly, only with a blend.

Photo blending

Screenshot of the Fused Overlay Photo and Video Blending app.

I first decided to blend two photos. The first is of the head of Data from “Star Trek” from an exhibit at Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. The second was a photo of the beautiful clouds earlier that day.

The controls shown above are different ways of resizing or moving the two images. The first icon allows you to choose between a square and the original aspect ratio. The second allows you to turn the image in a clockwise manner. The third flips it horizontally. The fourth flips it vertically. Easy.

Within seconds, I created a surrealistic looking image.

A near-instant blend of Data from “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and a cloudy sunset photo, blended with Fused.

Video blending

Video blending was just as simple. There is no difference between blending two videos and blending two photos. And of course, you may blend one video and one photo as well if you wish.

A screenshot during the process of blending two videos together. With video, you have the same controls as with blending photos with the added edition of the volume control. Simply press the yellow “check” button after you’re finished with each and you’re done!

In a matter of seconds, I was able to create a video blending two iPhone videos from the Mojave Desert.

Fused video blending app demonstration — Shoe Tree (Route 62, California, Mojave Desert) and Desert Center (Interstate 10, Mojave Desert), using the Fused app.

It’s fantastic that you can create these in a matter of seconds. Saving it automatically saves it to Photos so you can find it easily.

There are some in-app purchases. For instance, if you wish to eliminate the “Made with Fused” watermark, you can continue by starting a 3-day free trial, which will then run $1.99/week. Note that you will also get ads for their other apps, including a dating app.

Fused is free. The functionality is limited but implemented beautifully.