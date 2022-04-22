With the arrival of Earth Day, I thought it fitting to reflect on the role that nature has played in my photography career. I’m a self-taught photographer; a hobbyist that evolved into a small-business owner. But it was my love of nature that inspired me to first pick up a camera in the first place, and therefore it was my love for nature that lead me to a career in photography.

Where it all started

One of my very first landscape images taken in the forest near my house.

Living on Vancouver Island, I’m privileged to be surrounded by a plethora of natural beauty. Mornings spent at the beach, lazy sunsets at the lake and dog walks in the template rainforests are commonplace occurrences. My feeble attempts at capturing nature through my flip phone camera technology left me wanting more. And thus, an obsession with the world of photography started to grow.

Learning in nature

One of my first self-portraits in the forest.

It was the forest, quiet and still, that afforded its patience for me to sit for hours while stumbling through learning the exposure triangle on my old Canon EOS Rebel T3i. Fighting with tripods and filters, learning the intricacies of light and shadow, experiencing the frustrations and elations of creating art — it all happened out in nature. Each time I would come home, dirty and defeated. But I would analyze my work, research more, and try to become better.

A moody morning in the forest.

This obsession lead me to a few years of dedicated landscape photography. In turn, it brought me my first ever print and stock sales. With those also came the inkling that, just perhaps, I could turn this passion of mine into a career. Fast forward a few years, and I decided to take the leap into freelance photography. I knew immediately that I would have to diversify my work if I wanted to make a living with photography.

Progression and growth within nature

My personal passions for sports like snowboarding and mountain biking provided a natural progression to my exploration of sports photography. Now, as I look toward a summer full of mountain bike photography, I can’t help but be excited that I will once again be spending my time in the forest doing what I love. It’s a full circle moment for me.

Joining two passions

As my love of photography grew, it me drew out into nature even more. Because of photography, I’ve seen way more sunrises and sunsets than I ever would have (especially sunrises, I’m not a morning person!). I’ve spent countless hours out under the night skies, exploring the world under a sea of stars. I’ve traveled to beautiful places in search of epic landscapes. On photography outings I’ve learned to enjoy the experience first, to soak up the time in nature, regardless of the photos I capture.

So, on this Earth Day, you’ll find me out in the forest where I live, paying homage to the place that started it all for me. For me, nature and photography will forever be joined together in a symbiotic relationship. And I wouldn’t have it any other way.