Dreaming of building your own portrait studio? You can actually make a quick set up right now, right in your own garage, especially if it gets some nice natural light!

In the video above from Adorama, Pye Jirsa of SLR Lounge gives some excellent tips on how to take advantage of the gorgeous natural light in your home. If you already have a solid foundation of the different lighting techniques, you’ll definitely have an easy time setting this up. It’s also great that the tutorial showed how a plain white wall works well as a reflector for bouncing light. Don’t have a backdrop? You can easily prop a makeshift one (or buy a cheap one) up on a clothes rack.

If you do try out this simple natural light studio setup, we’d love to see your results. Don’t forget to share your snaps at the Photofocus Community!