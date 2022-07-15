Out of ideas for where to do your next portrait shoot? It can be nerve-racking to look for a great location, especially when you’ve become too familiar to your usual spots. Also, some projects may require a certain mood that only a fitting location can provide. If these sound like the challenges you’re currently facing, we have just the portrait photography inspiration than can help!

In the Adorama video above, Gavin Hoey takes us to an unflattering location to prove that we can still get great portraits in less than ideal spaces. He shows us a couple of tricks that we can do to make the most out of these “awful” locations. We have the option to work with ambient light, control the lighting and use backgrounds if necessary.

Of course, there’s also the option of bringing props that can either add character to the shoot or help tell a story. But if you’re looking for some quick ideas to start with, Hoey’s tips and tricks definitely fit the bill!

Got any other ideas or tips to add to this portrait photography inspiration? Do share it with us in the comments below! Or, if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community, go ahead and pop it in our portrait photography group discussions!