Decided on taking the film route to medium format photography, but not sure which camera to use? The Asahi Pentax 6×7, released in 1969, remains a popular option for those looking for vintage SLR medium format cameras. It remained mostly unchanged until the Pentax 67II came out 30 years later. Of course, the newer model will cost you significantly more. But is it worth the extra dollars over the original model?

This is the question that Kyle McDougall decided to answer in the video above. While he already owned the Pentax 67II, he also bought the original Pentax 6×7 as a back up body. After using both cameras for the past few months, he was able to share his thoughts on the differences between the two. He makes his comparison based on four parameters: shooting modes, metering, viewfinders, and ergonomics. So, if you’re torn between the two models, hopefully, his insights would be able to help you make the right choice.

