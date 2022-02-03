Super fast lenses tend to gain a bit of attention once in a while, and it’s easy to see why. Is f/1.2 not wide enough? How about f/0.95 then? The idea of finding out how wide you can go is often so tempting, especially since there are reasonably priced options like the Laowa 45mm f/0.95.

But the question remains, do you really need a super fast lens? As mentioned by Kai Wong in the video above, f/1.4 is recognized universally is a fast lens, and f/1.2 technically gives you bragging rights because it’s faster than f/1.4. Even wider than that at f/1, you already belong to an exclusive club with some rare lenses. But is that enough reason to go as fast as f/0.95? What benefits will it give to your photography?

So, he answers these questions first by giving a background of why very fast lenses were necessary back in the days when everyone still used film. Then, he went to demonstrate what to expect with a lens like a Laowa 45mm f/0.95. So, if you’ve never shot with one but are very much interested, hopefully Wong was able to satisfy your curiosity!

