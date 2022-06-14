This was the question that Swedish photographer Micael Widell wanted to answer in his quick review of the Laowa 90mm f/2.8 2x Ultra Macro APO lens. If you’re still looking for the perfect macro lens to pair with your mirrorless camera, this could be a good option to consider!

Before sharing his test shots, Widell first gave an outline of basic specs and features to keep in mind about this lens. For example, it’s a completely manual focus lens with no electronic parts, but has nice, soft clicks at every full stop. With the Laowa 60mm being his preferred lens for macro photography, he also talked about how the Laowa 90mm compares in terms of size and weight. So, photographers who are more familiar with the 60mm may find themselves reaching out for the 90mm as well.

Also, since the 90mm is optimized for full frame mirrorless cameras in Sony E mount, Canon R mount, Nikon Z mount and L-mount, it makes for a lighter, more compact alternative to lenses designed for DSLRs. As such, one thing to keep in mind is that they are only compatible with mirrorless cameras. his recommendation? Use the Laowa 100mm if you’re using a DSLR and the 90mm for a full frame mirrorless camera.

With that, do you think the Laowa 90mm f/2.8 deserves a spot in your macro photography tool kit? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below, or in our group discussion if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!