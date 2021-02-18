Portrait lighting is a must-have when you’re doing studio work. However, many beginners fall into the trap of the most common lighting mistakes. If they’re not careful, even photographers who are a little ahead may occasionally still make these mistakes as well.

So, it pays to be aware of these lighting mistakes and how to avoid them, especially if you’re just starting out. In the video above, Chicago photographer and director John Gress talks about 10 of these and why it’s important to be mindful of them when you’re shooting portraits. These include positioning your light source wrongly, not using fill, using the wrong lightbulbs, bouncing light wrong and not taking color contamination into account when shooting on location.

