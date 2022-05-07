Attention, Sony photographers! Been waiting for the chance to upgrade your gear or add to your arsenal? Now is the perfect chance to do so. We’ve spotted some awesome Sigma deals for Sony E mount on Amazon that you don’t want to miss!
The biggest price slash comes with the Sigma 100-400mm F-5.6.3 DG DN OS Sony E at $439.60. If you’re a wildlife photographer, this is definitely right up your alley. While we’re at it, do check out our detailed review of this compact super telephoto. Hopefully it will help you decide if this is a lens for you!
These Sigma deals also include some bundles and kits to cover your other photography needs. Whether it’s discounted gear for yourself, or a last-minute (or even belated) surprise for a photographer mom, there’s something here for you!
Sigma deals for Sony E mount
- Sigma 85mm F1.4 DG DN Sony E (322965), Black: $999 (Save $200)
- Sigma 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN for Sony E: $761.99 (Save $131.01)
- Sigma 35mm F1.4 DG DN for Sony E Mount: $799 (Save $100)
- Sigma 213965 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art for Sony E Mount, Black: $1,256.99 (Save $142.01)
- Sigma 100-400mm F-5.6.3 DG DN OS Sony E: $899 (Save $439.60)
- Sigma 85mm f/1.4 DG DN Art Lens for Sony E Bundle with 64GB Extreme PRO SD Card and Koah Messenger Camera Bag Advanced Travel Kit (4 Items): $1,099 (Save $100)
- Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG DN Art Lens for Sony E Mount with Altura Photo Advanced Accessory and Travel Bundle: $799 (Save $100)
- Sigma 85mm f/1.4 DG DN Art Lens for Sony E Bundle with LaCie Rugged Mini 1TB Hard Drive and 64GB SD Card (4 Items): $1,099 (Save $100)
- Sigma 24mm f/2 DG DN Contemporary Lens for Sony E Mount with Altura Photo Advanced Accessory and Travel Bundle: $499 (Save $140)
