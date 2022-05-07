Attention, Sony photographers! Been waiting for the chance to upgrade your gear or add to your arsenal? Now is the perfect chance to do so. We’ve spotted some awesome Sigma deals for Sony E mount on Amazon that you don’t want to miss!

The biggest price slash comes with the Sigma 100-400mm F-5.6.3 DG DN OS Sony E at $439.60. If you’re a wildlife photographer, this is definitely right up your alley. While we’re at it, do check out our detailed review of this compact super telephoto. Hopefully it will help you decide if this is a lens for you!

These Sigma deals also include some bundles and kits to cover your other photography needs. Whether it’s discounted gear for yourself, or a last-minute (or even belated) surprise for a photographer mom, there’s something here for you!

Photo by Daniel Sak

Sigma deals for Sony E mount