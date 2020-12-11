Welcome to Mind Your Own Business, the podcast that helps photographers improve their business and their lives! Today we chat with photographer Tom Curley about the importance (and excitement!) of making plans for the future, as well as how he is currently sowing the seeds for his future success. Get ready to be inspired!

We discuss:

How Tom got his start in the photography industry

Challenges photographers are facing today

How he has had to pivot in the photography industry over the years

The importance of diversity in your skillset

His new direction with travel photography

The importance of understanding cultures as you travel

How he is sowing seeds and planning for the future

Advice for photographers just starting out

His upcoming Silk Road Tours in 2021

You can find Tom at:

Tom-Curley.com

Instagram: @tcurley1

Learn more about his Silkroadtours2020 on Facebook

