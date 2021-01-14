Welcome to Mind Your Own Business, the podcast that helps photographers improve their business and their lives!

Today Skip and I have a detailed discussion about what photographers can do to make 2021 (and 2022, actually) better than ever.

“Growth only happens outside your comfort zone”

We discuss:

The theme for 2021 is diversity in your specialty

Diversity in your skillset

Video and storytelling

Clean up your website – bio and galleries

Direct mail personal letter to all your clients

Community involvement

Keeping your website images fresh

Online education

Make yourself different from your competitors

Polishing your online presence and looking good on camera for online meeting

Your blog – More people are online than at any time in history – your blog has the potential to help you grow

Be helpful

Alliances/partnerships with other artists

Use the phone – talk to people

Special offers and promotions

Considering new gear you need to grow

Get outside!

