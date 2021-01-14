Welcome to Mind Your Own Business, the podcast that helps photographers improve their business and their lives!
Today Skip and I have a detailed discussion about what photographers can do to make 2021 (and 2022, actually) better than ever.
“Growth only happens outside your comfort zone”
We discuss:
- The theme for 2021 is diversity in your specialty
- Diversity in your skillset
- Video and storytelling
- Clean up your website – bio and galleries
- Direct mail personal letter to all your clients
- Community involvement
- Keeping your website images fresh
- Online education
- Make yourself different from your competitors
- Polishing your online presence and looking good on camera for online meeting
- Your blog – More people are online than at any time in history – your blog has the potential to help you grow
- Be helpful
- Alliances/partnerships with other artists
- Use the phone – talk to people
- Special offers and promotions
- Considering new gear you need to grow
- Get outside!
You can be the next guest on our podcast
Do you have an idea for a topic or want to hear from your favorite photographer or influencer in our industry? Send an email to [email protected] or [email protected], with the subject line MIND YOUR OWN BUSINESS IDEA. Then write a brief description of your topic or idea. If you are recommending someone, please include their name, contact information and state if you would like to be a guest host.
Thanks for listening! Don’t forget to share this episode with your friends. You can also listen on iTunes; we’d love it if you could post a review!