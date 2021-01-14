Welcome to Mind Your Own Business, the podcast that helps photographers improve their business and their lives!

Today Skip and I have a detailed discussion about what photographers can do to make 2021 (and 2022, actually) better than ever.

“Growth only happens outside your comfort zone”

We discuss:

  • The theme for 2021 is diversity in your specialty
  • Diversity in your skillset
  • Video and storytelling
  • Clean up your website – bio and galleries
  • Direct mail personal letter to all your clients
  • Community involvement
  • Keeping your website images fresh
  • Online education
  • Make yourself different from your competitors
  • Polishing your online presence and looking good on camera for online meeting
  • Your blog – More people are online than at any time in history – your blog has the potential to help you grow
  • Be helpful
  • Alliances/partnerships with other artists
  • Use the phone – talk to people
  • Special offers and promotions
  • Considering new gear you need to grow
  • Get outside!

