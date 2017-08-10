Photographer of the Day: Camilo Getzamá‎

Category: Sports
Photograph: Camilo Getzamá “Night race”
Camilo gives us a shot of a go-cart race, which is noticeably sharp. By selecting to edit this in black and white, some deep contrasts are made between the road and the go-cart driver. I love the angle here — it just adds to the smooth movement that’s already present.
