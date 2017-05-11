Category: Sports Photography
Photograph: “Drift Honda S2000” by Tomas Salinka
Tomas’ ability to capture the motion of the Honda car really makes this photo shine. While the car is kept perfectly in-focus and sharp, the smoke surrounds it, making for a surreal look.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.
To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.
Bryan Esler
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked for clients such as CNBC, Amway, ArtPrize, Michigan State University, Steelcase, Gilda’s Club, Citadel and Grand Valley State University. His work has also been featured by Pure Michigan, AOL, Microsoft, LiveStrong and BeerAdvocate Magazine.
Bryan is also a member of the Out of Chicago team. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Bryan is also a member of the Out of Chicago team. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Tomas Salinka - May 11, 2017
- Mirrorless Camera Maniac: Switching from Full-Frame to Micro Four-Thirds - May 11, 2017
- Photography Marketing: Creating Brand Engagement Through Instagram - May 9, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.