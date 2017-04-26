Portrait Tips: Free Portrait Class For Limited Time

I’m excited to share some quality education with you. I’ve created several classes for LinkedInLearning.com, and now my most popular class on basic portrait photography is available at ThinkTapLearn.com for FREE for a limited time. I had a fun time making this class, and I know you’ll find ideas and techniques to help you in all aspects of your portrait photography. Just follow this link and register with your email and you can watch the course for free.

This class took two days of filming to create, plus a ton of scripting and writing and editing. The result is a concise and complete course that won’t waste your time. Each segment is a few minutes long so you can get solid tips quickly and go employ them in a shoot. I know you’re going to enjoy the class–almost as much as I enjoyed making it!

Here's the outline of topics covered in my class.

Choosing a Shooting Environment for a Simple Portrait

How to Get Great Light

Three Places to Always Find Great Natural Light

Importance & Impact of Backgrounds

Camera Setup for Simple Portraits

Setting Depth of Field

Controlling Focus

Choosing a Shooting Mode

Using a Longer Lens

Essential Tools for Simple Portraits

Using a Reflector

Using a Foam Core or Poster Board

Using Practical Lights

Essential Tips for Speed Lights

Helping People Look Great

Tips for Helping People Look Great

Using Shadows to Improve a Portrait

Positioning Your Subject

The Impact of Camera Height & Lens Angle

Directing People for Portraits

Keeping the Shoot Moving

Additional Lighting Strategies

Using a Diffuser in Full Sun

Using Strobe through a Diffuser

Minding the Height of the Light & Its Mood

Adding a Rim Light

Head to ThinkTapLearn.com to watch this course for free for a limited time.