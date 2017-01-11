Category: Outdoors

Photographer: Amy Brooks “Weekend wave action in SW Washington”



Photographer of the Day, Amy Brooks, did a wonderful job of capturing the feeling of a stormy day on the coast of the Pacific Northwest. Freezing the motion of the crashing wave shows the power of the sea as well as creates a wonderful parallel to the rocky cliffs in the background. The lighthouse atop the cliff adds a nice human element as well as a sense of scale. The muted colors match the overall feeling of the image. Well done.

