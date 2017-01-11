Skip links

Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

athentech_banner_PPC_728x60_v3

Main navigation

amy_b_potd_jan2017

Photographer of the Day: Amy Brooks

0

Category: Outdoors

Photographer: Amy Brooks “Weekend wave action in SW Washington”

Photographer of the Day, Amy Brooks, did a wonderful job of capturing the feeling of a stormy day on the coast of the Pacific Northwest. Freezing the motion of the crashing wave shows the power of the sea as well as creates a wonderful parallel to the rocky cliffs in the background. The lighthouse atop the cliff adds a nice human element as well as a sense of scale. The muted colors match the overall feeling of the image. Well done.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Google+ here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.

Rob Sylvan

Rob Sylvan is a photographer, trainer, and author. Aside from also being the Lightroom Help Desk Specialist for KelbyOne, an instructor for the Perfect Picture School of Photography and the Rocky Mountain School of Photography, adjunct faculty in the Visual Arts department at NHTI, he is a founding member of Stocksy United.

Rob writes the “Under the Loupe” column for Photoshop User Magazine, and is the author of many photography related books.

Latest posts by Rob Sylvan (see all)

Categories: Inspiration Photographer of the Day Tags:

 

This Post Sponsored By:

Drobo – Safe, Simple, Expandable Storage for All Parts of a Photography Workflows. Save 20% off (starting 11/29) at  the purchase of a Drobo 5D, Drobo 5Dt, Drobo 5N, or any 8-drive or 12-drive system at www.drobostore.com by December 31, 2016 using discount code PF20. That is a savings of $100 to $800 depending on the model purchased.

Perfect Exposure – Free for a Limited Time Get a free plug-in for Photoshop or Lightroom. The perfect fix for exposure problems, add depth, contrast, and soft light to any scene. is all about saving you time so you can focus on doing what you love best. Ge it here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable. And it is as responsive and beautiful as your Mac.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Leave A Reply