Adobe Video World is the place to be if you’re interested in elevating your motion graphics and visual effects skills. They’ve just announced that Oscar-nominated artist Matt Silverman will take the stage as the keynote presenter.

Silverman, CEO & Founder of Swordfish, has been involved in motion design and visual effects work around the world. He’s been involved with award-winning Super Bowl commercials, Oscar-nominated film titles and UX design found on gadgets in million of people’s pockets.

Taking place virtually from September 12-17, 2020, Adobe Video World is perfect for anyone looking to stay up-to-date with the latest Premiere Pro and After Effects features, and to learn new cutting-edge features. You’ll also be able to attend small discussion groups for Q&A and brainstorm, as well as get certified through the new Adobe Certified Professional program.

The best part? You can enter to win a free pass to hear Silverman and all the Adobe Video World presenters from Photofocus! Simply fill out the form below and five lucky winners will be able to attend Adobe Video World for free.

Hurry! Contest ends September 9, 2020 — we’ll announce the winners on September 10.