A track matte is content on a layer used to create a transparency in another layer. Simply put, the track matte cuts a hole in a layer to expose what is in the layer below. The top layer is providing the alpha (luminance) channel for the bottom content.

This is a fairly common practice and my video below will show you how to apply this for a text title. We’ll also use the Saber plug-in from Video Copilot to generate some cool energy wave content.