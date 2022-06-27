If you’re ready to make your portraits stand out from the crowd, you should take a look at these easy-to-use rechargeable strobes.

Are you ready to start working with off-camera flash? Good for you! Adding external lighting to your workflow will help you create dynamic images that will stand out from the crowd. Believe it or not, working with off-camera flash is easier than you think, especially if you opt to use rechargeable strobes.

For under $650, and in many cases, much less, you can get studio-quality rechargeable strobes that can go everywhere with you. Another positive is how easy these rechargeable strobes are to use. Pair one up with a wireless transmitter and you can be as far away as 328 feet and still make it fire. This will let you walk around whatever set you’re on and allow you to be as creative as your heart desires. Below, we’ll look at four easy-to-use rechargeable strobes that will help you create jaw-dropping portraits.

Interfit Badger Unleashed — A great entry point

The Interfit Badger Unleashed is an incredibly affordable rechargeable strobe that offers the perfect ratio of price to performance. The 2900mAh battery offers 430 full-power flashes from a single charge and a 90-minute recharge time. In addition, the Badger Unleashed comes with color accuracy of 90 CRI, high-speed sync, and wireless capabilities when you purchase the transmitter.

This rechargeable monolight is not as powerful as some of the other full-size monolights listed here, but at 250 watt-seconds, it’s no slouch either. When you factor in the price and its feature set, it’s easy to see why so many gravitate toward it. Its easy-to-use menu system makes it a great choice for photographers who are new to off-camera flash.

Godox AD200 — A versatile rechargeable strobe

The Godox AD200 is a marvel. This ultra-portable rechargeable strobe has roughly the same output as three regular speedlights, and it can be used with a standard Fresnel head and a bare bulb. Both bulbs will give two very different light qualities, making this strobe very versatile. In addition, this strobe can recharge and is ready to fire after just 0.1 to 2.1 seconds, depending on usage, and the battery is good for 500 full-power shots.

The AD200 is also high-speed sync capable. There’s a small LCD panel on the back that displays your settings. The AD200 can also be used with X1 or XPro wireless transmitters. It’s great as a key, fill or rim light. It’s also under $300! Purchase the Godox S bracket, and you can use this strobe in any Bowens mount light modifier. This is one of the best bang-for-your-buck rechargeable strobes on the market. It has been part of my kit for a few years and has never let me down.

Westcott FJ400 — Big on power, small on price

While the Westcott FJ range is relatively new, it hasn’t taken long for the company to shake up the Rechargeable strobe market. The FJ400 is a solid rechargeable strobe and is a very capable off-camera flash. In addition, the FJ400 delivers 400-watt seconds consistent color accuracy and has an innovative transmitter system. Typically, you’d have to buy a transmitter for each brand of camera you want to use the light with. However, one transmitter works with every major camera brand.

The battery life is stellar. You’ll get 480 full-power flashes from a single charge and thousands at lower power settings. High-speed sync works flawlessly. A large LCD displays your settings, and the menus are straightforward. This rechargeable strobe can be yours for under $600

Godox AD400 Pro — One of the best rechargeable strobes you can buy

When it comes to rechargeable strobes, the Godox AD400 Pro is hard to beat. I used this strobe for years and never had any issues with it. The large LCD panel is easy to read, and the controls make it easy to set up. The wireless X1 and XPro triggers (separate purchase needed), and high-speed sync work flawlessly.

Color output from the AD400 Pro is accurate (TCI: 93) and consistent. The flash can recharge in under a second, reducing downtime between shots. The battery is good for roughly 400 full power discharges, and 400 watt-seconds is more than powerful to overcome most lighting situations. In addition, you can use this light over five groups and multiple channels. This means you can sync multiple lights together. The Godox AD400 is a bargain at under $650.