Are you putting your best face forward in business? As photographers, often who you are or to be more precise your images are your calling card, right?

But what about you, yourself? In this day and age with the increasing reach of social media and such an emphasis on our professional abilities, having a good headshot is more important than ever.

Photographers don’t like their photo taken either

Most photographers I have met, are happy to snap away but don’t really like being on the other side of the camera any more than most people do. In fact, I have noticed more and more that many photographers don’t actually have headshots on their social media profile, or their website. It’s a little silly when you think about it.

If you are not comfortable in front of the camera, how are others supposed to be? If you cannot understand what they’re going through, how can they trust you? And that isn’t just for portrait photographers either. People like to connect with people, even if they are purchasing a landscape photo, but especially if you do take portraits.

Headshot by Yvette Pethebridge

Your face is your business

Whether you like it or not, if you are in business, your face is your business. I am mostly a portrait photographer, so I need to know HOW to react and move in front of the camera. I need to know what it feels like, so I can tell my clients I know how they feel, and they can trust me, as I know what I am doing.

Sure my galleries and social media images show them beautiful portraits, but seeing a friendly face on my social media and website, means they know instantly who I am, that I will get in front of the camera. I have been told I come across as more approachable. That is a good thing.

I also run a lot of classes, workshops and camera club presentations. People like to be able to know exactly who I am when I turn up. There are no surprises. It’s also kind of cool, not to have to introduce yourself over and over. So not only having a headshot is important, but keeping it updated regularly is important too. Nothing more disingenuous than a headshot that looks nothing like you do.

Photo by Yvette Pethebridge

People just don’t care

I really don’t like to have my photo taken, I am not young or pretty or slim. I don’t think I am particularly photogenic either, but that’s not the point. The truth is, other people, don’t care WHAT you look like. They just care that you are happy to have your photo taken, so people know who you are. They get an idea of your personality before they meet you. Are you smiling or serious or quirky? It gives you a more professional air and can actually give you a sense of purpose and something to feel good about.

It doesn’t have to be all serious either, you can smile and have a little fun. Just don’t use old dated photos either, try to update them every couple of years or so. I have just updated mine. It took a little longer than I planned, thanks to various lockdowns, but finally had them done. Do I love them? They are good photos, just don’t like the subject so much, lol.

Photo by Yvette Pethebridge Photo by Karen Waalwyk Photo by Vicki Walsh

Who captures the photographer?

This then is the leading question, isn’t it? I find self-portraits difficult, so I will team up with another photographer in my area and arrange a deal, I do their headshots and they do mine. You can work out the kind of shots you want and it becomes a win-win situation. I have also had my students photograph me, which is a great learning experience too.

Do you need to plaster your face over everything? Well no, I don’t think so. But it needs to be on your website, contact or about me page. It needs to be occasionally on your social media profile as well. I also had a Mochi character made especially for my profile, which has become part of my logo.

However, I do at least once a month have images of myself and a little about me on the social scene, my blog and other bits and pieces.