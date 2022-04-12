How using a reflector can improve your still life photography? By bouncing a little natural light back onto your subject you can bring back the details.

The benefits of using a reflector in still life photography are varied. I often use a reflector — in the case above I was using natural light and it was weak winter light. Even exposing for the right-hand side of the image, the items in the crate are too deeply shadowed. Loosing some of the details. Sure, the deep shadows in a dark and moody image are wonderful. But bouncing some light back into your image helps to bring those lost details out.

I used the silver side of a Neewer 5-in-1 reflector (camera right), diffused window light camera left. Both images were shot on a Sony a7 II with 50mm Macro f/2.8 lens at 1/80s and ISO 100. So next time your shadows are a little too moody and you have lost the details, think about using a reflector. It really can be a game-changer.

Like to learn more about staging and styling still life images? Why not check out My Art of Still Life or The Art of Still Life 2? Both classes are self-paced online classes covering everything you need to know about styling, staging and editing gorgeous still life images.