Have you seen the prices of some new cameras lately? They’re high enough to make an adult cry. Have no fear, though. There are mirrorless cameras out there that pack tech galore and that are built tough enough for professional use that have prices under $2,500.

You might think that you’ll be giving something up by spending less on one of the cameras listed below. However, this isn’t the case. The cameras listed below sport great sensors, incredible IBIS, dual card slots and more. You don’t have to go broke to get a great camera these days. If you need a rugged camera that can shoot stellar stills and capture crystal clear 4K video, check out this roundup.

Fujifilm X-T4 — Retro design, modern tech

When it comes to quality cameras under $2,500, the Fujifilm X-T4 is easily one of the best options on the market. The Fujifilm X-T4 is a feature-packed camera that’s more than capable of handling most photography work out there thanks to improved ergonomics, a stellar X-Trans sensor, excellent autofocus performance and decent battery life.

The Fujifilm X-T4 delivers incredible images and is a top performer in low-light situations. The X-T4 also features IBIS, a fully articulating screen, dual card slots and gorgeous film sims. It looks stunning, thanks to its retro design. There’s a vast library of lenses from Fujifilm, Tamron, Laowa and now Sigma as well. Oh, the best part, it’s under $1,700! Check out our full review.

Panasonic Lumix S5 — A hybrid powerhouse

The full-frame Panasonic Lumix S5 is one of the best hybrid mirrorless cameras on the market presently. This 24-megapixel full-frame camera is smaller than some Micro Four Thirds cameras. However, it’s bursting at the seams with features. The IBIS in the Lumix S5 is fantastic. The build quality is excellent. I’ve used it in rain, snow, blowing dust and more without fault. The camera is a workhorse that delivers on all fronts.

Despite being contrast autofocus only, the autofocus system is rapid and accurate. Battery life is excellent and the menu system is a no-fuss affair. Mix in class-leading 4K video, a fully articulating screen, dual card slots and well laid out controls and you have a winner on your hands. Check out our full review.

Sony A7 IV — Bursting at the seams with tech

It took a while to arrive, but the wait for the Sony a7 IV was worth it. The successor to the camera that marked the arrival of high-quality cameras at affordable prices, the Sony a7 IV packs more tech than you can shake a stick at while remaining affordable at under $2,500.

1/13s ISO 6400

So, what will your hard-earned money get you? Under the hood, you’ll find a 33-megapixel full-frame sensor, 5-axis stabilization, dual UHS-II card slots and one of the best autofocus systems available. Battery life is fantastic thanks to the cells that Sony uses, and perhaps, most importantly, the weather sealing on this camera compared to older Sony cameras has improved drastically. Don’t forget that the Sony a7 IV will grant you access to one of the largest libraries of mirrorless lenses as well. Check out our full review.

OM SYSTEM OM-1 — A camera that’s born to be wild

The ‘WOW’ camera from OMDS was hyped beyond belief. We’re pleased to say that this Micro Four Thirds marvel lived up to the moniker. Packing an improved BSI 20-megapixel sensor that bumps up the dynamic range and low light performance, the OMDS OM-1 is a quality camera that everyone, from hobbyists to pros, will love. I loved it so much during our review that I purchased one.

The OMDS OM-1 features class-leading IBIS that makes handholding this camera — even at low shutter speeds — a piece of cake. In addition, there are two UHS-II card slots, an improved battery that offers superior performance over previous models, a gorgeous 5.76 million dot EVF, a high-resolution LCD and insane IP53 weather sealing. This camera has been built for the wild and those who love to be out in it. Check out our full review.

Canon EOS R6 — A must-have camera

The Canon EOS R6 has a modest-sounding 20-megapixel sensor. However, don’t let that fool you. It can capture lots of detail and provides excellent dynamic range. There are dual card slots and an articulating screen. The R6 features one of the best menu systems, and it’s built well, with weather sealing that will protect it from Mother Nature.

R Unicorn. I couldn't find R6. Autumn in Atlanta

On top of the tech listed above, you’ll find that the EOS R6 has one of the best autofocus systems around. Tracking is on another level compared to other cameras. You’ll also get a gorgeous 3.69 million dot EVF, a fantastic LCD and IBIS performance that rivals Micro Four Thirds cameras. When it comes to cameras under $2,500, the Canon EOS R6 is a superb camera that will serve you well for years to come.