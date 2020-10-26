Sony has just launched some great early holiday savings on camera and lenses, including some great kit options. At the forefront is the a7 III body, which is at its most affordable price yet — $1699.99 — a $300 savings. Here’s a few of our favorite products that are seeing price drops:
Cameras
For a complete list of cameras on sale, visit B&H Photo.
- a7 III body: Was $1999.99; now $1699.99
- a9 body: Was $3999.99; now $2999.99
- a7R IV body: Was $3499.99; now $2999.99
- a7R III body: Was $2799.99; now $2299.99
- a7R II body: Was $1799.99; now $1299.99
Lenses
For a complete list of lenses on sale, visit B&H Photo.
- FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM: Was $2199.99; now $1999.99
- FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM: Was $2199.99; now $1999.99
- VARIO-TESSAR T* FE 16-35mm f/4 ZA OSS: Was $1349.99; now $1099.99
- FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM: Was $2599.99; now $2399.99
- FE 24-105mm f/4 G: Was $1399.99; now $1099.99
Camera/lens combos
- a7 III body and 28-70mm lens kit: Was $2199.99; now $1899.99
- a6000 body, 16-50mm and 55-210mm lenses: Was $999.99; now $699.99