Pentax has officially announced the Pentax K-3 Mark III is available for pre-order, with a price of $2000 or $2300 as part of a premium, limited edition kit with battery grip, exclusive strap and extra battery. The camera will be available from the April 23, in Black or Silver. The camera features a new 25-megapixel APS-C BSI CMOS sensor, large optical viewfinder, pixel-shift, in-body image stabilization (IBIS), SAFOX 13 with 101 focus sensors, 12fps continuous shooting, a touch-screen and 4K video recording.

From the very beginning, the development of the PENTAX K-3 Mark III followed the aspiration to continue the tradition of SLR technology with a camera that meets the highest technical standards — in keeping with the PENTAX philosophy. With over 100 years of history, PENTAX has pioneered many developments and inventions without which modern cameras would be inconceivable today. With this in mind, RICOH IMAGING has established five guiding principles for the development of the new PENTAX K-3 Mark III.

Hidden beneath the classic SLR design of the PENTAX K-3 Mark III hides a completely updated interior. A large and bright prism viewfinder with 100% field of view and approx. 1.05x magnification allows the photographer to immerse himself fully in the shot. The new 25-megapixel BSI sensor in combination with the new imaging engine and accelerator unit delivers outstanding image quality with an exceptionally high peak light sensitivity of ISO 1,600,000. With further technical features, such as the new SAFOX 13 autofocus system, in-body Shake Reduction (IBIS) and the fast frame rate of up to 12 frames per second, the new PENTAX K-3 Mark III shows that traditional photography and innovative camera technology do not have to be mutually exclusive.

In addition, the ergonomic housing design and controls are optimized for different hand sizes and finger lengths. A high-strength aluminum housing and numerous seals ensure the stability, weatherproofing and cold resistance typical of PENTAX to give photographers unrestricted enjoyment over a long period of time.

