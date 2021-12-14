Late Monday night, Nikon announced the Nikkor 28-75mm f/2.8 for Z mount. The 28-75mm f/2.8 is an affordable and appealing choice for those ready to step up to a full-frame medium zoom lens with the benefits of a constant f/2.8 aperture including gorgeous, softly blurred backgrounds and excellent low light capability.

“Since the beginning of this year, we have announced numerous Nikkor Z lenses for all levels of creators, which have been commended for their unrivaled quality and edge-to-edge sharpness,” said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon Inc. “Now we are continuing this winning streak by adding an extremely enticing option for enthusiasts in the rapidly growing full-frame market.”

The new Z 28-75mm f/2.8 is an attractive value for all types of photographers and creators, providing a lightweight lens with a versatile focal range and an f/2.8 constant aperture, all for an affordable price. Capable of everything from impressive portraits with a soft background blur to extremely detailed landscape photos, striking low-light ambience or a small-footprint video production, the 28-75mm f/2.8 covers it all. The fixed aperture of f/2.8 enables a pleasing depth of field with natural bokeh to emphasize the focus on the subject. The lightweight lens weighs only 1.2lbs (565g), making it incredibly easy to pack, carry casually or wield for an all-day event. When paired with a Nikon Z 5, the new 28-75mm f/2.8 creates a compelling combination as a carry-anywhere, cost-effective full-frame kit, or paired with the Z 6II to step up content creation to the next level.

The Z 28-75mm f/2.8 offers many of the benefits of its highly acclaimed sibling, the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S. While both lenses are extremely versatile options and serve as staples in every photographer’s bag, the 28-75mm f/2.8 is approximately 30% lighter with a slimmer profile. The lens features a control ring for maximum customization, and excels in video creation due to minimal focus breathing and near-silent operation. The new 28-75mm f/2.8 also features a minimum focusing distance of only 0.19m (at 28mm), making it a great option for cuisine, table-scapes and intricate fashion.

The Nikkor Z 28-75mm f/2.8 lens will be available in early 2022 for a suggested retail price of $1199.95. Preorders are not yet available.

Development of Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S

Nikon also announced the development of the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S, a super-telephoto prime lens for full-frame Nikon Z mirrorless cameras.

The NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S is an S-Line lens, delivering powerful rendering with outstanding resolution while thoroughly reducing color bleeding. By adopting a PF (Phase Fresnel) lens that enables a compact and lightweight body, it is highly portable despite being a super-telephoto lens. With its high rendering performance and superb mobility, this lens will be an excellent choice for many types of photographers ranging from advanced amateurs to professionals.

No details on pricing or availability have been announced.